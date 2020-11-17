Dua Lipa announces FKA Twigs as guest performer for her ‘Studio 2054’ livestream

Dua Lipa has taken to Instagram to announce the guest appearance of FKA Twigs in the former’s upcoming livestream event, Studio 2054, set to take place on November 27.

In a post earlier today (November 17), Lipa shared an in-studio image of the two singers sitting side by side on the floor, alongside a caption that read: “So excited to announce that [FKA Twigs] will be joining us for STUDIO 2054 a very special performance!!!”

Upon the announcement of Studio 2054 – a unique livestream concert set to take place from a warehouse – Lipa called the event “a brand new multi-dimensional live experience”.

As well as performing songs from her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’, its remix ‘Club Future Nostalgia’ and her self-titled debut, a press release said fans can expect to see the singer “move through custom-built sets, surreal tv shows, roller discos, ecstatic raves, trashy rocker hangouts, voguing ballrooms and diva style dressing rooms”.

As well as Twigs, other superstar guests have been marked for Studio 2054 but yet to be revealed.

Lipa recently dropped a new single ‘Fever’ featuring Belgian singer Angèle. The release marked Lipa’s first new material since ‘Future Nostalgia’ dropped in March, though she has said she is looking at releasing B-sides from the album early next year.

Meanwhile, Twigs recently announced she is “just finishing” a new album, the follow-up to the art-pop singer’s 2019 album ‘MAGDALENE’.