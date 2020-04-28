Dua Lipa and BBC respond to fan who remixed ‘Hallucinate’ with the BBC News theme

Dua Lipa and the BBC have both responded after a fan’s mash-up of the ‘Future Nostalgia’ song ‘Hallucinate’ with the BBC News theme went viral.

Twitter user Ben Howell (@piffleandwhimsy) shared his remix yesterday evening (April 27), which caught the attention of BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James.

You can hear Howell’s Lipa/BBC News mash-up below:

James messaged the BBC News Twitter account earlier today (April 28) to voice his approval for Howell’s mash-up, writing: “Ben’s made you a new theme tune and it’s a certified banger. Please change with immediate effect.”

Thank you so much for the mention this morning Greg! You're too kind! I was blushing into my cornflakes. 😂 — Ben Howell (@piffleandwhimsy) April 28, 2020

BBC News’ press team responded to James’ request by writing “we will have a word with the bosses…”. The mash-up is apparently set to be discussed on the BBC News Channel this afternoon.

Lipa has also given her thumbs-up to the remix. “Thank you @gregjames for sending me this! I think this calls for a new theme tune?”

quarantine level : @BBCNews remix of Hallucinate by @piffleandwhimsy 😂 // thank you @gregjames for sending me this! I think this calls for a new theme tune??? pic.twitter.com/0F6SzPJ523 — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) April 28, 2020

Last week, Lipa took part in BBC Radio 1’s star-studded cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These’.

The charity track, which saw the likes of Coldplay‘s Chris Martin, Bastille and Foos frontman Dave Grohl all remotely recording their parts, raised money for both Comic Relief and Children In Need.