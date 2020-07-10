Dua Lipa gets turned into a cartoon in new ‘Hallucinate’ video

Dua Lipa has released a new video for her track ‘Hallucinate’ – scroll down the page to watch it now.

The video, which was directed by The Mill’s Lisha Tan, sees the pop star get transformed into a cartoon character.

According to a press release, the clip was inspired by “the Studio 54 aesthetic and cartoons from multiple iconic eras”. In it, the animated version of Lipa performs for a wide-eyed crowd of cartoons, rides giant pink unicorns and dances through several colourful settings. Watch it below now.

‘Hallucinate’ features on Lipa’s second album, ‘Future Nostalgia’. In a five-star review, NME said: “‘Future Nostalgia’ is a bright, bold collection of pop majesty to dance away your anxieties to… if only for a little while.”

Earlier this year, the star responded to a fan who had remixed ‘Hallucinate’ with the BBC News theme after the mash-up went viral. “Thank you @gregjames for sending me this! I think this calls for a new theme tune?” Lipa wrote of Twitter user @piffleandwhimsy’s remix, while the BBC News press team said they would “have a word with the bosses”.

Meanwhile, Lipa’s manager recently revealed her team were trying to arrange a collaboration with Madonna. Ben Mawson spoke in an interview about the veteran pop star’s influence on ‘Future Nostalgia’, citing ‘Confessions On A Dancefloor’ as a big inspiration for the record.

“In fact, we’re about to try and get Madonna on a record,” he said. “I’m going to write the email and see if she’s up for a track.”