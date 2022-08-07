Dua Lipa has been named an Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo in a ceremony that was held over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (August 6), the 26-year-old ‘Future Nostalgia’ artist – who spent a portion of her childhood in Kosovo, and has Kosovo-Albanian parents – shared a photo gallery of the ceremony, featuring her official invitation, certificate, and decoration with a medallion by Kosovo’s Madame President Vjosa Osmani.

The caption saw Lipa note: “It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference.

“The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalisation, freedom to travel and to dream big.”

On her personal Instagram account, Osmani also shared images of the ceremony. Writing in Albanian, Osmani said: “Today, I gave the title of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, because she continues to honour our country in every step and every appearance.

“[She] has become an inspiration and model for girls all over the world. She is using her incredible voice and talent, not only to offer the world songs that leave a mark, but also to present the best image of Kosovo everywhere in the world.”

Osmani also recognised Lipa’s father, Dukagjin, who along with the pop star, founded the four-day Sunny Hill Festival, which held its third edition in Kosovo’s capital, Prisitina, on Thursday (August 4).

Lipa reaffirmed her gratitude to the President once again, commenting on her post: “It’s an honour, thank you.”

Ahead of the inaugural Sunny Hill Festival in 2018, Lipa was given the first ever key to the city of Pristina. In a tweet that showed Lipa alongside then-Mayor Shpend Ahmeti, she wrote: “Such an honour to be given the first key to the city of Prishtina, Kosovo… Thank you for your endless support.”