Dua Lipa hints at imminent new music with social media teaser

Dua Lipa has hinted at the imminent release of new music with teaser post shared to social media today (October 27).

Earlier this month, fans predicted that a new era could be on the way from the ‘One Kiss’ singer after she wiped her Instagram profile and uploaded a new profile picture.

Now, the artist has suggested that a new single could be arriving very soon, sharing a close-up picture of a small key between her teeth with the caption “catch me or I go…”.

The singer’s anticipated follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ has been teased for a few years. In March last year, she told Elton John that the album was “50 per cent done”, before walking the statement back in December. “When I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done,” she said.

In an interview with New York Times Magazine in August of this year, it was then revealed that the album will be released in 2024.

The same profile also appeared to suggest that Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has worked on the album. When discussing the collaboration, the writer of the piece said it’s “a rumour [Lipa] all but confirms by denying.”

As for what fans can expect, artist said last year that her third album has “taken a complete turn”, adding: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

The singer’s Barbie collaborator Mark Ronson also revealed that he’s heard some of Lipa‘s new album, describing it as “incredible”.