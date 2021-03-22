Dua Lipa left “shaken” after being rushed by group of fans in Mexico

Dua Lipa is said to have been “shaken” after she was mobbed by a group of fans as she arrived in Mexico.

Footage on social media shows the singer being surrounded by a group of frenzied fans after arriving in Mexico City for work on Saturday (March 20). The situation then takes a turn for the worst as several fans rush up to her – prompting an immediate security scare.

In the footage, Dua is greeted by the fans after she leaves a building and attempts to make her way to a waiting car.

Advertisement

At one point, a fan appears to grab her arm, forcing security to push her away as the singer makes her way into the vehicle.

Odio ps a la que llegó y se le aventó a Dua Lipa ya no va a querer regresar a Mexico ptm 😭 pic.twitter.com/RAPoVG7WgI — JE (@McrJorge) March 21, 2021

A source told The Sun: “News that she was in the area spread and obviously people were keen to catch sight of Dua. But it turned nasty when two fans rushed up to her.They really ran at her and it looked scary.”

The source added: “Dua looked really uncomfortable. Thankfully security was there to drag the people away because who knows what could have happened.”

It is thought that the singer flew into Mexico for a Yves Saint Laurent beauty shoot, having confirmed the work trip on Twitter.

NME has contacted Dua Lipa’s representatives for comment.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the singer recently won the Best Pop Vocal award at the Grammys for her second album ‘Future Nostalgia’.