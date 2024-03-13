Dua Lipa announces “psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop” inspired new album ‘Radical Optimism’

Dua Lipa has this evening (March 13) unveiled details of her third album, ‘Radical Optimism.’ Check out the album track list and artwork below.

The new album will arrive on May 3 and is made up of 11 songs, including lead single ‘Houdini‘ and the recently released ‘Training Season.’ You can pre-order/pre-save ‘Radical Optimism’ here.

A statement about the album said: “Inspired by Dua’s own self-discovery, ‘Radical Optimism’ is an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face. The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos.”

The album is said to also be inspired by the energy of Dua Lipa’s London hometown and the “rawness, honesty, confidence and freedom of ‘90s Britpop.”

Speaking about the album, Dua Lipa added: “A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life. It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm.

“At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

The musician also worked with a team of collaborators throughout the making of the album, including Caroline Ailin (Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry), Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, King Princess, FKA Twigs) and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

‘Radical Optimism’ Tracklist:

‘End Of An Era’

‘Houdini’

‘Training Season’

‘These Walls’

‘Whatcha Doing’

‘French Exit’

‘Illusion’

‘Falling Forever’

‘Anything For Love’

‘Maria’

‘Happy For You’

Lipa recently revealed that she wrote 97 songs for her third album and had called the record “psychedelic pop-infused”, citing Primal Scream, Massive Attack, Oasis, Blur, Moby and Gorillaz as influences.

She has also said that she attempted to “capture the essence of youth and freedom and having fun” on the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’.

At the BRIT awards earlier this month, Lipa opened the show with a performance of ‘Training Season’. The musician took away an award for best ‘Pop Act’ on the night.

There are ongoing rumours too that Dua Lipa could also appear at this year’s Glastonbury Festival. Back in November, it was reported that Madonna, Dua Lipa and Coldplay would be topping the bill at Worthy Farm but organiser Emily Eavis later said the rumours about the confirmed headliners were “untrue”.

She joins a long list of artists tipped for this year’s edition of Glastonbury, including SZA, Stevie Wonder and Rihanna. Rumours around the latter come after she performed her first full live show in almost eight years last week (March 1) at a pre-wedding ceremony in India. The wedding was that of a billionaire, and she was reportedly paid $6million (£4.7million) for the private concert.

Others artists tipped to appear include Shania Twain and Stevie Nicks, who are both predicted for this year’s Legends Slot on the Pyramid Stage. Back in October, Eavis revealed that this slot would be occupied by a female artist in 2024.

You can find our full list of artists rumoured to be performing at Glastonbury 2024 here.

The first line-up poster traditionally arrives in early March. No acts have been officially announced as of yet.