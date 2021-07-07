Dua Lipa reunites with BLACKPINK’s Jennie in LA

Dua Lipa has reunited with BLACKPINK‘s Jennie in Los Angeles this week.

Yesterday (July 6), the British pop star took to Instagram to share images from the past week in her life, alongside the caption “peek into the week”. Among the pictures was a picture of the ‘Physical’ singer taking a mirror selfie with Jennie in LA, who uploaded her picture with Jennie, supposedly while the K-pop idol and fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé are in LA.

Advertisement

Dua Lipa had previously teamed up with the K-pop girl group for ‘Kiss And Make Up’, a cut from the 2018 ‘Complete Edition’ of her 2017 self-titled debut album. The song had been BLACKPINK’s second-ever appearance on the Billboard Hot 100, following their breakout hit ‘Ddu-du Ddu-du’.

Jennie’s appearance on Dua Lipa’s Instagram account comes shortly after the K-pop singers were spotted in LA. Their label YG Entertainment confirmed on July 2 that Jennie and Rosé were in LA to work on new music.

Aside from Dua Lipa, Jennie and Rosé have also been photographed with rapper Jaden Smith and DJ duo Simi and Haze. Meanwhile, Rosé was spotted with Sofia Richie at a Fourth of July function. However, it is as of yet unconfirmed whether either Jennie or Rosé will be collaborating with these stars on future musical endeavours.

In other BLACKPINK news, Rosé was the first guest on a newly launched Korean TV variety show Sea of Hope, where she performed a cover of John Mayer’s ‘Slow Dancing In A Burning Room’. Mayer later reacted to the vocalist’s rendition, describing the cover as “gorgeous” in a tweet.