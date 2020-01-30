News Music News

Dua Lipa reveals artwork and release date for new album, ‘Future Nostalgia’

The album will arrive in April

Elizabeth Aubrey
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa performs live

‘Dua Lipa’ has revealed the artwork and release date for her upcoming album, ‘Future Nostalgia.’

The musician confirmed that the new album will arrive on April 3 and features artwork shot by Hugo Comte.

It comes after Dua Lipa also confirmed that another new single, ‘Physical’ would arrive tomorrow (January 31). The pop star confirmed the new release in a post on her Twitter page last week, in which she wrote “PHYSICAL – JAN 31ST!!!!!”

Advertisement

The tweet also included the single’s artwork, which shows Lipa with her body contorted in an outfit of clashing prints and her half blonde, half brown hair tied up on top of her head.

‘Physical’ will be the third track to be taken from her upcoming album following the release of the title track and ‘Don’t Start Now’. In a statement released last year, Lipa described the album as “fresh and futuristic”.

“What I wanted to do with this album was to break out of my comfort zone and challenge myself to make music that felt like it could sit alongside some of my favourite classic pop songs, whilst still feeling fresh and uniquely mine,” she said. “I was inspired by so many artists on the new record from Gwen Stefani to Madonna to Moloko to Blondie and Outkast, to name just a few.

“…I wanted to make was something that felt nostalgic but had something fresh and futuristic about it too.”

Advertisement

Lipa is set to take the album on the road this spring, with the UK and Ireland leg of her ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour kicking off in May.

Dua Lipa will play:

May 2020
26 – London, The O2
27 – London, The O2

June 2020
1 – Manchester, Arena
4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
7 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
10 – Birmingham, Arena
13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
18 – Dublin, 3Arena
19 – Dublin, 3Arena

Advertisement
Advertisement
Awards 2020

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

NME -
See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Read more
Awards 2020

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

NME -
Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Read more
Music News

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

Andrew Trendell -
It's gonna get loud.
Read more
Advertisement

Read Next

See the full list of NME Awards 2020 nominees

See which artists, albums and songs are up for gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

Cast your vote for the NME Awards 2020 now

Vote for your top choices at the NME Awards 2020 now
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more

The 1975 confirmed for closing performance at the NME Awards 2020

It's gonna get loud.
Music News Andrew Trendell -
Read more

NME Awards 2020: Glastonbury’s Emily Eavis to be crowned Godlike Genius

Bow down to a legend.
Festivals Andrew Trendell -
Read more

See the full list of Aussie NME Awards 2020 winners

See which Australian artists, albums and songs bagged gongs this year
Awards 2020 NME -
Read more
NME Logo

NME is the world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.