Dua Lipa says Jack Harlow’s song about her is “OK, I suppose”

Jack Harlow has revealed that he went to Dua Lipa to get her blessing for his new track which is named after the singer.

Harlow released his new album ‘Come Home The Kids Miss You’ on Friday (May 6). As well as featuring the likes of Drake, Lil Wayne, Pharrell and Justin Timberlake, the record includes the song ‘Dua Lipa’.

Speaking on The Breakfast Club podcast, Harlow revealed that while Lipa has yet to acknowledge the song publicly, he did reach out to her in private ahead of its release.

“I wanted to get her blessing, so I FaceTimed her and played it for her because I didn’t want her to be blindsided by that or feel like creeped out or anything,” he said.

“If she had said, ‘Yo, I hate it. I don’t want it to come out,’ it wouldn’t have come out,” Harlow explained before revealing Lipa’s reaction to the track. “She was like, ‘Oh, I mean it’s not my song. I suppose it’s OK.’ She was just kinda thrown off and she just kinda let it go.”

He went on to say that the two artists have spoken since and conversations are “less awkward” now. “We’re good. We’ll see how the record does. I think when the song comes out, she’ll grow to appreciate it even more,” Harlow explained.

The track includes the lyrics “Dua Lipa, I’m tryna do more with her than do a feature” but Harlow insisted the track was written because he “admires” her.

In another interview with Sirius, Harlow said Lipa was “so confused. She was like ‘what the hell?’ but she gave me her blessing. Said it was totally fine with her.”

Earlier this year at the 2022 Grammy Awards, Jack Harlow said he had “nothing but respect” for Dua Lipa.

In other news, Jack Harlow has opened up about Lil Nas X, saying that some of the homophobic reactions to his work shows there’s still much “progress to be made” in hip-hop.

“And you hear it in passing; there’s still some homophobia going on. But he’s taking the hit that artists won’t have to take in the future. That’s what makes him a hero.”