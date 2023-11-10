Dua Lipa says new album is “quite different” to ‘Houdini’, but “very psychedelic”

Dua Lipa has dropped hints about her forthcoming album, calling it “quite different” to new single ‘Houdini‘.

The singer announced her return today (November 10) with the song ‘Houdini’. It will be her first new music since 2020’s ‘Future Nostalgia’, which NME rated five stars upon release.

On iHeartRadio, Lipa opened up about the sound of her new album, whose title is yet to be revealed. Compared to ‘Future Nostalgia’ and its disco influences, she said the new record will have a “psychedelic throughline”.

She continued: “All other songs on the album are quite different, but they do have a very psychedelic throughline overall. ‘Houdini’ has so much electronic variety, but at same time it has a lot of interesting instrumentation and feels very organic as well…that’s something I really wanted to convey on the album.”

Lipa has previously said the song “represents the most light and freeing parts of my singledom. ‘Houdini’ is very tongue in cheek, exploring the idea of whether someone is really worth my while or if I’ll ghost them in the end.”

She continued: “You never know where something may take you, that’s the beauty of being open to whatever life throws your way. I’m looking forward to sharing that feeling of defiant bliss with my fans.”

Earlier this week, Lipa surprised her fans by letting them listen to ‘Houdini’ from her phone in the streets of London.

A photo shared to X/Twitter showed the singer standing in front of the BBC building joined by a small crew who held a mirrorball and a banner that read “Congratulations, you are the first person to hear Dua Lipa’s brand new song.” Other crew members stood and waved flags that were coloured purple, green and blue.

Lipa has been teasing the sound of her new album as early as this year. She said: “The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme. If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”

Mark Ronson also revealed that he has heard some of the new album, describing it as “incredible”.

Meanwhile, this month Lipa acquired the rights to her catalogue of songs in a deal with her previous publishers, TAP Music.