Don’t come out: Dua Lipa sets new rules for social distancing during the coronavirus crisis

The singer is among a host of artists who are trying to cheer up fans

Damian Jones
Dua Lipa
Dua Lipa will release new music next week. Credit: Jun Sato/WireImage

Dua Lipa has implored her fans to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak by posting bullet points of her lyrics from ‘Don’t Start Now’.

The singer took to Twitter to advise on how to social distance from people to avoid getting the virus.

She wrote the caption “I don’t make the rules” in reference to her hit single ‘New Rules’ before adding: “Don’t show up. Don’t come out. Don’t start caring about me now. Walk away. You know how,” and, “Don’t start caring about me now.”

The singer is among a host of artists who are trying to cheer fans up during the crisis with the latest gestures coming from Florence Welch who posted a collective poem about life in quarantine today (March 20) and The Big Moon, who are offering fans online guitar lessons.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the UK to avoid venues, pubs, clubs, restaurants and other forms of “unnecessary contact” as the government attempts to stretch out the peak of the crisis, before then pledging millions in grants and loans to secure these spaces’ future. A campaign has also been launched for fans to buy a “digital pint” to support independent venues.

Yesterday saw 40 Underground Tube stations closed down as the capital works to prevent citizens being in public spaces.

Recent weeks have seen many gigs, tours and festivals cancelled across the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus – with Glastonbury 2020 among the latest events to be pulled.

Many artists have since taken online to host virtual gigs to music fans while much of the world is in quarantine or self-isolation.

Lipa is due to head out on a UK tour in May, including two shows at London’s The O2. The tour dates, which are yet to be postponed, are:

May 2020

26 – London, The O2
27 – London, The O2

June 2020

1 – Manchester, Arena
4 – Leeds, First Direct Arena
7 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
10 – Birmingham, Arena
13 – Newcastle, Utilita Arena
15 – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
18 – Dublin, 3Arena
19 – Dublin, 3Arena

