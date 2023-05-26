Dua Lipa shares lead single from ‘Barbie’ Movie, ‘Dance The Night’

Dua Lipa has released ‘Dance The Night’ — the lead single from the upcoming Barbie movie soundtrack.

The first official song to be taken from the soundtrack to the highly anticipated film, Dua Lipa teased the track on social media earlier this week.

Written in collaboration with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt — who both composed the music for the film — and Norwegian singer Caroline Ailin, the song comes alongside a Barbie-inspired music video, which sees the pop star strut around the hot-pink film sets. It also features a cameo from the film’s writer, director and executive producer, Greta Gerwig.

The video also sees the ‘Levitating’ singer showcase multiple pieces from her new clothing collection, designed in collaboration with fashion icon Donatella Versace, ‘La Vacanza’. Check it out below.

Barbie is set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 21, and sees Margot Robbie take on the lead role, while Ryan Gosling plays Ken. While details on the film have been kept firmly under wraps, a third trailer for the project was released yesterday (May 25), and provided some context around the plot.

Also starring Will Ferrell, America Ferrera, Michael Cera and Helen Mirren, the movie appears to follow the story of Barbie, as she gains consciousness about the imperfections in life, and ventures into the real world with Ken.

As well as providing the lead single, Dua Lipa also has a cameo appearance in the film — playing a mermaid variation of Barbie. She announced her role to fans last month, sharing a poster of her in character for the project which stated: “This Barbie is a mermaid”.

Dua Lipa will be playing the mermaid Nori from 'Mermaida' in #Barbie pic.twitter.com/f7sf2VYZvj — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) April 4, 2023

Details on the soundtrack ‘Barbie: The Album’ were also revealed yesterday (May 25). Here, 17 of the artists appearing on the collaboration album were named, including Haim, Tame Impala, Lizzo and Nicki Minaj.

Ryan Gosling will also feature on the album. This comes as, although he is predominantly recognised for his acting career, he showed his musical abilities when singing and playing the piano in the hit 2016 film La La Land.

Set for release on July 21 — the same day that the film arrives in cinemas — the album is available to pre-order now and comes in a range of formats and colour variants. More artists are also set to be revealed as being part of the soundtrack at a later date.