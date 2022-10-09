Dua Lipa shares support for women in Iran following protests

Dua Lipa has shared her support for women in Iran following a number of recent protests in the country.

The musician posted on Instagram yesterday (October 8) to share a post about the recent deaths of young women in Iran as protests continue following the death of Masha Amini, 22.

Amini died in Tehran earlier last month (September 16) after being arrested for not wearing her hijab in accordance with government standards. Police claimed she suffered heart failure at the station, although witnesses have claimed Amini was severely beaten by the authorities.

Lipa shared a number of photos of women who have also since died on Instagram. She wrote: “Sarina Esmailzadeh, 16, beaten to death by Iranian security forces for protesting for women’s rights in Iran. Nika Shakarami, 16, killed after burning her headscarf in protest. Hadis Najafi, 23, shot multiple times during demonstrations sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest by the country’s morality police.”

She continued: “Just four young women out of more than 100 protestors to pay with their lives,” Lipa continued in her post. “An estimated 1,200 more are in police custody. Please don’t turn away, keep the world watching. Every one of us can lend our platform and together we can make some fkn noise. I stand with the women of Iran.”

In September, Lipa also voiced her support to the women on Twitter. “The images of women protesting in the streets by cutting their hair and burning their hijabs is one of the most powerful and inspiring things I’ve seen for many years,” she said at the time.

“To any listeners in Iran or from Iran, we see you, we hear you, and we stand in solidarity with you.”

Lipa is one of several musicians who have voiced their support for the women of Iran. Others have included Halsey, Bebe Rexha, Pearl Jam, Justin Bieber, Ricky Martin and Yungblud.

“I’m so fucking angry right now and every time something in the world happens like this, I ask myself if I’m gonna fucking talk about it or not,” Yungblud said while on stage recently, addressing the protests.

“But there are thousands of you out there and there are thousands watching at home. So today I have no fucking choice. Last week in the country of Iran, a young girl called Mahsa Amini was murdered for wearing her hair outside of her hijab.”

He continued: “I am not gonna stand here and question someone’s religion, but I am gonna fucking fight for expression. I am gonna fight for freedom and I am gonna fight for the women of fucking Iran right now.

“The right to express yourself is your right and your right alone. Since last week in the country of Iran, the internet has been disabled in some places meaning they cannot communicate with the rest of the fucking world. So it is up to us to talk for them.”