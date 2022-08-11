Dua Lipa to perform intimate Melbourne show as part of Victoria’s ‘Always Live’ concert series

Dua Lipa has announce for an intimate show in Victoria, leading the music program for the state’s recently-announced Always Live concert series.

Taking to Melbourne’s Palais Theatre on Sunday, October 30, the singer will perform an exclusive set at the 2,800-capacity venue, and will share the stage with local support acts ​​Sycco, Cat & Calmell and Ashwarya.

Lipa’s ‘Always Live’ show will come ahead of her broader headline Australian tour, which will see the pop star perform songs from her latest album ‘Future Nostalgia’ at venues across the country.

Tickets to Lipa’s Palais Theatre show will be available via a ballot system, and are accessible here. Registration for the ballot opens today (August 11), and closes at 5pm local time next Wednesday (August 17.) Head here for more tour and ticketing information.

After the Palais performance, Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour will include a separate show in Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena, alongside additional dates throughout November in Brisbane, Sydney, Adelaide and Perth.

The Palais Theatre show is presented by Live Nation and the Always Live initiative, the latter of which was formed by the Victorian government this year to boost the state’s live music industry.

The initiative was kickstarted in March by the Foo Fighters’ stadium concert appearance in Geelong, and has since spearheaded a slew of music events including the Melbourne leg of Khruangbin‘s Australian tour and forthcoming Ocean Sounds festival, headlined by Tash Sultana.

Lipa’s Palais Theatre appearance adds to a swathe of additional shows included as part of Always Live’s concert series, having also organised shows for the likes of Sampa The Great and Crowded House, both of whom will take to Melbourne venues at the end of the year. Head here for Always Live’s complete music program for 2022.

Lipa’s upcoming Palais performance follows the success of ‘Future Nostalgia’ in Australia, with singles ‘Don’t Start Now’, ‘Break My Heart’ and ‘Levitating’ all achieving ARIA-Platinum status upon their release in 2020. In a five-star review of the singer’s sophomore album, NME’s Rhian Daly described ‘Future Nostalgia’ as “powerful pop perfection” and “a bright, bold collection of pop majesty”.