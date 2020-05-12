Dua Lipa offers update on Miley Cyrus and Normani collaborations

Dua Lipa has discussed the status of her upcoming collaborative tracks with Miley Cyrus and Normani, the latter of which could be arriving “soon”.

The ‘Future Nostalgia’ pop star was speaking on the Watch What Happens Live online show when she was quizzed by Andy Cohen about the songs that didn’t make the cut onto her second album.

With the host mentioning team-ups with Cyrus and Normani specifically, Lipa replied: “Well, the one with Miley that we did together… we actually ended up deciding that we wanted to get into the studio and do something different.

“But we actually haven’t had the chance to get back in and like work on something new, so hopefully we’ll do something, I guess once quarantine is over and we can all hang out again.”

The singer added: “We’re hoping to do that, and then the one with Normani, you might hear…soon.” You can watch the full conversation in the above video.

Last week, Lipa said that she hoped to work with more female producers in the future. She explained how all-male studio environments can be “intimidating” for younger artists.

“I just, in all honesty, don’t know very many [female producers],” Lipa said. “And I really wish I did, because I would really take the time to sit down and hone in a sound with women.”

Meanwhile, Dua Lipa has suggested that her upcoming third record could begin to take shape during the lockdown.