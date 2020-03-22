Dua Lipa will release new single ‘Break My Heart’ next week

Dua Lipa has confirmed that her next single from her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’ will be called ‘Break My Heart’.

The single, which arrives next Friday (March 27), follows ‘Don’t Start Now’ and ‘Physical’. Lipa’s second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ drops on April 3.

The singer announced the new single on Instagram, also sharing its artwork – see it below.

This comes after Lipa joined BROCKHAMPTON recently for a remix of their single ‘Sugar’. and shared an accompanying workout video for ‘Physical’.

Meanwhile, Lipa has implored fans to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak by posting bullet points of her lyrics from ‘Don’t Start Now’.

The London-based artist took to Twitter to advise on how to social distance from people to avoid getting the virus.

She wrote the caption “I don’t make the rules” in reference to her hit single ‘New Rules’ before adding: “Don’t show up. Don’t come out. Don’t start caring about me now. Walk away. You know how,” and, “Don’t start caring about me now.”

Like Lipa, many artists are trying to cheer fans up during the crisis with some of the latest gestures coming from Florence Welch who posted a collective poem about life in quarantine and The Big Moon, who are offering fans online guitar lessons.