Dua Lipa’s goal is “to change pop culture”

Dua Lipa‘s team has revealed that the pop singer’s goal is to be able to “change pop culture”

The pop singer’s second LP, 2020 ‘Future Nostalgia‘ achieved major mainstream success. Now, as she prepares for the release of her third album, her team has shared that they are aiming to change the pop landscape once again.

Speaking to Music Week in a new interview, Warner’s Managing Director, Alex Burford, said: “A successful Dua campaign is one that lasts a couple of years or more. We want more diamond records. We want streams of two billion plus. We want her to be the most streamed artist in the world.”

He continued: “We went into the campaign thinking, ‘Judge us in two years’ and we want to have huge culturally important moments in that time, in the same way ‘Future Nostalgia’ defined a particular time and became a really important album. The goal is not to have success in any one week, the goal is to change pop culture.”

Lipa recently released ‘Houdini‘, the first single of her new forthcoming era. In a four-star review of the track, NME shared: “The track rides on a muddy, intricate bassline and wiry keys and ends on a fuzz-laden riff, both of which possess a groove of their own but also add a bit of grit to Lipa’s irresistible gleam. Just as on ‘Future Nostalgia’, the magic here lies in how she ties her inspirations together with her own pop DNA and makes it all sound effortless.”

The track was written by Lipa, Caroline Ailin (Ellie Goulding, Katy Perry), Danny L. Harle (Caroline Polachek), Tobias Jesso Jr. (Harry Styles, King Princess, FKA Twigs), and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker.

Elsewhere, the pop singer recently spoke about her recent acquisition of her publishing rights, something she said she has “always wanted”.

“I think it’s just something I’ve always wanted — to be in control of my own music,” she told Audacity during an interview. She went on to explain that she thinks “all young artists should really understand the business behind music, especially in the beginning.”

Lipa added: “To be able to have all the rights back to my songs feels really good. It’s my life’s work, so it’s good to be the person to say what happens with it.”