Dua Lipa has opened up about how her new song ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ raises the issue of sexual harassment head-on.

Dua has also revealed that the track ‘Boys Will Be Boys’ details just what it’s like being a girl and having to “avoid confrontation from men and “avoid sexual harassment”.

She told the latest issue of Vogue Australia: “It’s about the growing pains of what it’s like to be a girl.

“For me, that was walking home from school and putting keys through my knuckles … So much of the human experience for women revolves around men; how they make us feel, whether that is good or bad … Girls have to go through so much.

“You cover up yourself to avoid confrontation from men, avoid sexual harassment, people throwing words or catcalling. We change our ways to fit somebody else’s lifestyle. It’s really sad.”

Dua, whose album leaked online over the weekend, also admitted that she wants to keep making music for as long as she is “hungry” for it and also shared her “dream” to one day start her own record label for women.

She told the magazine: “I want to do this for as long as I can and still feel hungry.

“But I would love to sign artists at some point, support young girls in the industry. That’s a really big dream of mine.”

This comes as the singer confirmed that her next single from her new album ‘Future Nostalgia’ will be called ‘Break My Heart’.

The single, which arrives next Friday (March 27), follows ‘Don’t Start Now’ and ‘Physical’. Lipa’s second album ‘Future Nostalgia’ drops on April 3.

The singer announced the new single on Instagram, also sharing its artwork – see it below.

This comes after Lipa joined BROCKHAMPTON recently for a remix of their single ‘Sugar’. and shared an accompanying workout video for ‘Physical’.

Meanwhile, Lipa has implored fans to stay at home during the coronavirus outbreak by posting bullet points of her lyrics from ‘Don’t Start Now’.