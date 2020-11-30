Dua Lipa’s ‘Studio 2054’ virtual gig breaks global livestream record

Dua Lipa‘s recent ‘Studio 2054’ virtual performance has broken online livestream records with over five million views.

The online gig garnered five million not-yet-final views, including over 1.9 million unique log-ins from China, 95,000 from India and 263,264 tickets sold across the regular ticketing platforms.

The star-studded event included guest appearances from Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, FKA Twigs and more.

“I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!!” Lipa tweeted earlier today (November 30), sharing stills from the show. “Thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!!”

I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!! – thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!! 🌕✨🚀I’m also so happy to announce that we’ve kept the show available to watch until Sunday ‼️‼️‼️https://t.co/GeQCKcWavN pic.twitter.com/3nF6klFMmU — DUA LIPA (@DUALIPA) November 30, 2020

Due to high demand, Lipa’s livestream will continue to be available until the close of play on Sunday, December 6, with tickets priced at £7.50.

“I’m exceptionally proud of Dua and the huge team behind this incredible performance,” said Ben Mawson of TaP music. “It was really important to Dua to create something that went beyond the bounds of an ordinary live show or stream and she more than achieved this with ‘Studio 2054.’

“Audience wise, it was always going to be hard to make solid predictions as live streaming is such a new and evolving market, which makes it so exciting that she has achieved such astonishingly high viewing figures.”

He added: “We are estimating over five million viewers based on more than one person watching each stream, but the real number may be closer to eight or nine million. I expect a lot of families watched together. It was a massive undertaking but I’m so proud that once again Dua has shown herself to be the one of the biggest pop stars in the world.”

In a four-star review of ‘Studio 2054’, NME‘s Rhian Daly called it “a big night in with a pop great who excels at escapism.”

The review added: “For her first livestream concert, Lipa has built an alternative warehouse reality – one where you can still run in a warehouse all night, indulging in excess and ecstasy running from one room to another in search of the perfect soundtrack to your nocturnal adventures. Dubbed Studio 2054 it’s an aesthetic wonderland of neon and glitter and its creator’s performance elevates it from pretty place to pop paradise.”