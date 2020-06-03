John Williams’ beloved Star Wars composition ‘Duel of the Fates’ has come in as the most-requested song during triple j’s Requestival, according to figures released by the station today (June 3).

Featured in Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace, ‘Duel of the Fates’ plays while characters Qui-Gon Jinn, Obi-Wan Kenobi and Darth Maul – played by Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor and Ray Park respectively – battle to the death. The composition was performed by the London Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Williams.

triple j said the anthemic composition was requested 580 times by listeners during the week-long inaugural Requestival event (May 25-31), in which listeners could request anything they wanted to hear.

The Williams composition was also one of the most well-received songs played during Requestival. triple j had asked listeners to react to song selections on their app by selecting emojis.

‘Duel Of The Fates’ counted 85 per cent hearts from its 16,682 reactions, while Taylor Swift’s ‘Shake It Off’ received 43 per cent hearts and 52.6 per cent vomit reacts from just over 20,000 reactions.

Songs played during Requestival included television themes, Broadway tunes and chart hits. The youth broadcaster had said in mid-May, “Don’t just limit your requests to your most listened to, start thinking of your fave live tracks, remixes and guilty pleasures too.”

Today, triple j shared the biggest takeaways and trends of Requestival, which it called a “deeply, deeply weird jukebox”.

Other tracks to receive high numbers of reactions through the triple j app included Nickelback’s ‘How You Remind Me’, S Club 7’s ‘Bring It All Back’, Crazy Frog ‘Axel F’, the theme to Pokémon by Jason Paige and the Sticky Fingers song ‘Australia Street’.

A fan-led petition on Change.org has begun calling for triple j to make Requestival an annual event.