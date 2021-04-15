Dugong Jr collaborates with IJALE on smooth new single ‘Ceramic’

Melbourne-based electronic artist Dugong Jr has dropped his first new music of the year, enlisting the talents of rising hip hop artist IJALE on new single ‘Ceramic’.

Dugong Jr said in a press release ‘Ceramic’ was “all about creating contrast”. “Thematically ‘Ceramic’ for me is about this idea of presenting a confident and unfazed public facade, but deep down feeling quite fragile and vulnerable,” he said.

“Kind of living on a knifes edge because you yearn for that sense of identity that a meaning relationship could bring, but are also afraid of what you might lose trying to get there.”

On his decision to collaborate with IJALE, Dugong said, “I’d been a big fan of IJALE’s for a while, when I heard his track ‘Hotlines’ for the first time last year I was totally blown away, and knew I had to work with him.”

The track is accompanied by a quirky music video that stays true to the title.

Watch the ‘Ceramic’ video below:

Dropping on April 14, ‘Ceramic’ is the first new music from Chinese-Australian multi disciplinary creative Dugong since the release of his latest EP, ‘Pleasure Principle’, which dropped last November.

‘Pleasure Principle’ featured Dugong’s singles ‘On My Own’, ‘Drive’, ‘Ghost’ and ‘Float’.

Last July, fellow Melbourne artist IJALE dropped his debut EP, ‘Wildly Desperate Sounds’, a release whose proceeds were donated to the Australian Muslim Services Agency (AMSSA).

The EP featured a strong of singles released between June 2019 and July 2020, including ‘Hotlines’.

The rapper followed up from ‘Wildly Desperate Sounds’ with ‘XXL’, dropping last November.