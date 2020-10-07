Dugong Jr shares new single and music video ‘On My Own’

Melbourne-based electronic artist Dugong Jr has shared a new single, ‘On My Own’, along with an accompanying music video.

The song is lifted from Dugong’s upcoming EP, ‘Pleasure Principle’, which is slated for a November 13 release via Be Rich.

The visual was created by the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) and directed by Zoë Hollyoak. The collaboration between the two parties originated from triple j’s annual Unearthed competition, where seven Unearthed artists were selected to work with NIDA to create a music video.

Watch ‘On My Own’ below:

In a statement, Dugong said he intended the track to sound “somewhere between Kanye’s ‘Flashing Lights’ and Sade’s ‘No Ordinary Love'”.

“The whole idea for ‘On My Own’ was built off the arpeggiating bassline. It had such a groove to it, so when I was writing it I really just kind of rode it out and started designing sounds to sit around it,” he said.

“The track had such a melancholy feel to it until I added in the piano chords, and then all of a sudden it was kind of straddling a line between a chilled out house track and a late-night R&B track. I guess if you had to describe the sound palette, the vibe I was going for was to create my own interpretation of a track that sits in a space somewhere between Kanye’s ‘Flashing Lights’ and Sade’s ‘No Ordinary Love’.”

‘On My Own’ is the fourth offering from Dugong this year, following ‘Drive’, ‘Ghost’ and ‘Float’.

The tracklist for ‘Pleasure Principle’ is:

1. ‘Slow It Down (feat. Jordan Dennis)’

2. ‘Regret’

3. ‘Ghost (feat. Evangeline)’

4. ‘Float (feat. Rromarin)’

5. ‘Drive (feat. Jordan Dennis)’

6. ‘On My Own’