Dulcie celebrate their self-worth on spirited new single ‘Tell Ur Friends’

Dulcie have returned with a buoyant new single titled ‘Tell Ur Friends’, described as a track about “realising and appreciating one’s own self-worth, both in and outside of a relationship”.

It builds on the summery, energised indie-pop sound the Perth trio realised on last year’s ‘Sake Of Sound’ EP, with breezy guitars and a bouncy beat tied together with layered vocal runs and ultra-crisp production.

On the track’s infectious chorus, Ashleigh Carr-White sings: “Do you tell your friends about me / When you’re telling me I’m your one and only? / Play the part to leave me lonely / Am I another secret to keep? / Sounds so sweet when you say it like that / If it’s only to me I can’t fuck with that.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the video for ‘Tell Ur Friends’, helmed by Stephanie Senior, below:

In a press release, Dulcie explained: “This song came about a bit like Frankenstein – with various bits and bobs picked from previous half-written songs and merged together with a song co-written with Chris Chidiac. It’s about that awkward ‘what are we?’ phase in a relationship and the inner knowing of your own self-worth.”

‘Tell Ur Friends’ comes as Dulcie’s first song for the year, following the ‘Sake Of Sound’ release last June. NME cited that release as one of it’s top Australian picks for the month, with writer David James Young saying it “emphasis[es Dulcie’s] knack for harmonies and tightly woven structure. There’s not a hair out of place across the four tracks, which are already dressed to the nines.”

Alongside the new track’s release came the announcement of a one-off headline show in Perth, set to go down at The Rosemount on Friday April 22 – tickets are on sale now via OzTix. The band will also open for Lime Cordiale on the Perth stop of their ‘14 Steps To A Better You’ tour on Friday April 8, and for Ocean Alley on all 11 dates of their impending national tour.

Advertisement

On their forthcoming slate of shows, Dulcie said: “We’re so excited to be able to FINALLY hit the road and share our new music this February supporting Ocean Alley. It’s been TWO VERY LONG YEARS waiting for this tour to happen. Then we head out on our own headline tour in April!

“[It] feels like we’ve re-invented ourselves to a whole new level and [we] can’t wait to show everyone what we’ve been working on and get back to playing across the country!”