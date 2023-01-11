Dulcie dig deep into doubt on stirring new single ‘Test Drive’

After a month of hyping it up on social media, Dulcie have finally returned with their punchy new single, ‘Test Drive’.

Despite its bright, energetic pop sound, ‘Test Drive’ is thematically one of the trio’s more melancholic efforts. In a press release, they said the track “captures the feeling of being in a one-sided relationship – the kind where you doubt your partner’s intentions are aligned with yours, or if you’re being led on”.

Recording for the single was split between Brisbane and Dulcie’s native Perth, with Konstantin Kersting (best known for his work with the likes of Tones And I and The Jungle Giants) producing their sessions in the former city, and longtime collaborator Joel Quartermain (of Eskimo Joe) behind the boards at home.

On the process, the band said: “We’re so grateful to have brought this track to life with such incredible producers. Joel really helped us to find the hooks in our original demo, and his ideas in the studio give it such a catchy pop feel.

“Working with Kon to finish it off felt so serendipitous. We’ve been wanting to work with him for so long, and after meeting at Bigsound we were able to tee up a studio session. There were a few extra sounds we wanted to add, and Kon’s layering of synths and vocal effects give it that extra push and drive that we love.”

Watch the visualiser for ‘Test Drive’, helmed by Cedric Tang, below:

‘Test Drive’ comes as Dulcie’s first new track in six months, following the release of standalone single ‘Cold Hard Truth’ last July. 2022 was a hectic year for the band altogether, with a total of three single releases – the others being February’s ‘Tell Ur Friends’ and April’s ‘Nothing Left’ – and a slew of tours (including runs with the likes of King Stingray, Ocean Alley and Amy Shark).

The band’s debut EP, ‘Sake Of Sound’, arrived in June of 2021 via Lapis Lazuli, and was spotlit by NME in that month’s roundup of the best Australian releases. There, David James Young wrote that “there’s not a hair out of place across the four tracks, which are already dressed to the nines”.

Speaking to NME upon the EP’s release, Dulcie revealed that a follow-up to ‘Sake Of Sound’ had already been completed. “We just got so many good songs,” said bassist Timieka Denton. “We want to get them out, because we’re going to be writing so many more! We’re still developing as artists, so we’re also adding things into songs that we wrote when we first got together.”