Dulcie embrace the end of a fling on driving new single ‘Nothing Left’

Dulcie have shared their second release for the year: a punchy, synth-driven single titled ‘Nothing Left’.

The new song serves, in some ways, as a thematic sequel to Dulcie’s previous single, ‘Tell Ur Friends’. When they released that track back in February, they explained that it was about “that awkward ‘what are we?’ phase in a relationship”. ‘Nothing Left’ picks up where ‘Tell Ur Friends’ left off, dealing with the final days and aftermath of that fling.

It’s about “acknowledging the breakdown of a relationship”, Dulcie said in a statement shared alongside the track’s release. “It’s the decision that it’s easier to walk away than to try to make things work. We’ve taken a pop direction with this new track, incorporating lots of new sounds and ideas.”

Contrasting the dreamy, guitar-centric indie-pop sound of their earlier material, ‘Nothing Left’ is a much more driving, authoritative pop cut, with pulsating synths and a snappy beat carrying their radiant vocal harmonies. It arrives in tandem with a lo-fi visualiser created by Ashleigh Carr-White – take a look at that below:

Fans in WA will have over a dozen chances to hear ‘Nothing Left’ in concert, with Dulcie due to support Amy Shark on all 12 of her upcoming shows in the state. All but two of those – a gig at the Mandurah Performing Arts Centre on May 20, and one at the Esperance Civic Theatre for May 27 – are sold out. You can find tickets for those remaining shows here.

The band will also play a one-off headline show tonight (April 22), playing the Rosemount in Perth with South Summit and Darcie Haven. Tickets for that show are on sale now via Oztix.

Dulcie are currently working on their second body of work, a follow-up to last June’s ‘Sake Of Sound’ EP. NME named that EP one of its top Australian picks for the month of its release, with writer David James Young saying it “emphasis[es Dulcie’s] knack for harmonies and tightly woven structure. There’s not a hair out of place across the four tracks, which are already dressed to the nines.”