Dulcie plead for a crush to step up on groovy new single ‘Cold Hard Truth’

Dulcie have continued their recent hot streak of anthemic indie-pop singles, returning today (July 14) with their third for the year: a breezy, groove-laden tune titled ‘Cold Hard Truth’.

In a press release, frontwoman Ash Carr-White explained that ‘Cold Hard Truth’ is about “the frustration, insecurity and longing that comes from not knowing if someone feels the same way you do”.

“It’s all about that waiting period,” she said, “where you want them to make a move before you do!

“I originally wrote this song to be much slower and stripped back, but after workshopping it with the band and our producer it’s taken on a more punchy indie pop sound, which I love! We recorded it in my living room with Joel Quartermain and spent most of our time finding the perfect synth layers and midi sounds to bring it to life.”

Have a listen to ‘Cold Hard Truth’ below:

To coincide with their new single, Dulcie have announced a trio of shows along the east coast, as well as one in their home state of WA. They’ll kick things off in Brisbane on Thursday August 4, playing Black Bear Lodge with Holly Joy and Dizzy Days. Up next on the itinerary is Sydney, where on Friday August 5, Dulcie will be joined at Waywards by 90ivy and Angela Rose.

The band will round out their east coast trip with a show in Melbourne on Saturday, August 6, when they take to the stage at The Workers Club alongside Mvlholland and Harper Bloom. Closer to home, they’ll play along the Margaret River with Supathick, Siobhan Cotchin and Mia June on Friday August 12. Tickets to all four of the shows are on sale now – find them here.

As mentioned earlier, ‘Cold Hard Truth’ is Dulcie’s third single for the year; it follows on from the release of ‘Tell Ur Friends’ back in February and ‘Nothing Left’ in April.

Dulcie are currently working on their second body of work, a follow-up to last June’s ‘Sake Of Sound’ EP. NME named that EP one of its top Australian picks for the month of its release, with writer David James Young saying it “emphasis[es Dulcie’s] knack for harmonies and tightly woven structure. There’s not a hair out of place across the four tracks, which are already dressed to the nines.”

Dulcie’s 2022 Australian tour dates are:

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Brisbane, Black Bear Lodge

Friday 5 – Sydney, Waywards

Saturday 6 – Melbourne, The Workers Club

Friday 12 – Margaret River, The River