Dulcie will embark on their first-ever headlining tour across Australia in March.

The Perth band – comprising Ashleigh Carr-White, Saskia Brittain, Timieka Denton and Madison Hanley – will play six venues on their debut national tour. Among them are The Milk Factory in Brisbane, OAF Gallery in Sydney, and Workers Club in Melbourne. Dulcie will also throw a hometown show at The Rosemount in Perth on March 20. On their list as well is Good Day Sunshine Festival at Margaret River (March 21).

Advertisement

“Super excited to finally announce that we’ll be playing our first national headline tour in March! 🌻 We’ve got loads of new tunes and dance moves to share with y’all,” Dulcie wrote on Instagram. Support acts for the shows will be announced at a later date. Tickets are available on Oztix and Moshtix.

See the full tour details below.

Before Dulcie hit the road, the indie-pop darlings are expected to perform at St. Jerome’s Laneway in Fremantle on February 9 as the winners of Triple J’s Unearthed competition. To see the full lineup and more details, check NME Australia’s guide to Laneway Festival 2020.

Dulcie’s Australian tour dates are:

The Milk Factory, Brisbane (March 13)

OAF Gallery, Sydney (14)

The Rosemount, Perth (20)

Good Day Sunshine, Margaret River (21)

Rocket Bar, Adelaide (27)

Workers Club, Melbourne (28)