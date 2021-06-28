Duncan Campbell leaves UB40 and retires from music after seizure

UB40 singer Duncan Campbell has announced that he’s leaving the band and retiring from music following a seizure last week.

Campbell’s latest health struggle comes after he suffered a stroke last summer and took time to recuperate before the band’s planned rescheduled tour.

In a new statement, Campbell confirmed he was to step down from recording and touring duties with UB40 and retire from music.

“Unfortunately, due to continued ill health, I have reluctantly decided to retire from the band so as to focus on my recovery,” he wrote.

“I am very grateful, and would like to express my sincere thanks to the fans for all their support during this time and indeed throughout my time with UB40.

He concluded: “The band have my full support going forward and, of course, my very best wishes for the future with their new singer.”

In a statement on behalf of the band, Campbell’s brother Robin added: “We’ve been rehearsing with every intention of Duncan’s return to performing, but sadly, after suffering further illness, he has made the decision to retire from music in order to concentrate fully on his recovery.

“While we are deeply saddened, we completely understand and fully support his decision. As far as touring goes, we are ready to hit the road for our upcoming summer shows,” the band added, revealing that they will be announcing their new frontman “imminently”.

Campbell became lead singer of UB40 when his brother Ali left the group in 2008, who has since toured as part of the breakaway group UB40 Featuring Ali, Astro & Mickey.

In an interview with NME last year, Ali said there will “never be a reunion between me and my brother”.