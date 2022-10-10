Dune Rats and Stand Atlantic announce one-off benefit shows for Support Act

Secret Sounds have announced the first shows in their ‘Make It Count’ concert series (which comes in partnership with Jack Daniel’s), revealing intimate one-off gigs headlined by Dune Rats and Stand Atlantic.

The first show will go down on Friday November 11, when Dune Rats are booked in to headline the Gold Coast’s NightQuarter venue. They’ll be joined by Beddy Rays and VOIID, while Stand Atlantic – whose show is locked in for Wednesday November 7 at Sydney’s Crowbar – will be joined at their gig by RedHook.

Tickets for each show cost just over $10, with 100 per cent of proceeds being donated to Support Act (Australia’s only mental health charity focussed on the music industry). Tickets for both gigs are on sale now – find them here for Dune Rats’ one, and here for Stand Atlantic’s.

According to a press release, the ‘Make It Count’ series will continue in 2023, with more shows to be announced in the coming months.

Both of these first two come on the back of new album releases. Dune Rats released their fourth full-length effort, ‘Real Rare Whale’, back in July via their own Ratbag Records imprint. It was supported by singles like ‘What A Memorable Night’ and ‘UP’, and also came around the time the band starred in the dramedy 6 Festivals.

Stand Atlantic, on the other hand, released ‘F.E.A.R.’ – their third album – in May via Hopeless.

Shouted out as one of NME’s top Australian releases for that month, it was supported by singles like ‘Deathwish’, ‘Molotov [OK]’, ‘Pity Party’, ‘Hair Out’ and ‘Switchblade’, and earned a four-star review from NME‘s Ali Shutler.

In that yarn, Shutler wrote: “The whole album has a ‘fuck you’ attitude but there’s not a moment of ‘F.E.A.R.’ that isn’t driven by passion. There are no half-measures as Stand Atlantic throw themselves into every musical idea. Lyrically, the band tackle self-doubt, self-expression and the weight of living with the expectations of others with a no-nonsense clarity.

“Yes, ‘F.E.A.R.’ is an album of rebellion – but amid all the messy chaos, it offers understanding and empowerment.”