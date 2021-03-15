Dune Rats announce DUNIESPALOOZA tour of Brisbane

Dune Rats have unveiled details around a new four-date tour by the name of DUNIESPALOOZA.

The city-wide tour announced today (March 16) will see Dune Rats take on four venues across their hometown of Brisbane, hitting up Black Bear Lodge, The Zoo, The Triffid and Fortitude Music Hall.

They’ll also be joined by a selection of fellow local acts at each show, including Sweater Curse, The Cutaways, Semantics, Radolecent, Big Twisty and Concrete Surfers.

Speaking of the tour, the band says, “stoked to announce your old mates Dunies are coming to play 4 nights around Brisbane to support the venues that supported us over the years. Psyched to have a bunch of different shows with great bands and rage with everyone who has watched the band from the very start. See ya next month!”

DUNIESPALOOZA is essentially an ode to some of the most beloved music institutes Brisbane has to offer. In celebration, the band has detailed their favourite memories of each venue:

Black Bear Lodge

“This was the first show our parents came to, and whilst they were shitting themselves when they [saw] a young fella hanging from a fire sprinkle that ultimately snapped and fell down, they had a blast. You could say we tore the roof down that night. Our parents and Dunies can’t wait to do it again! P.s shout our parents a beer if you see them.”

The Zoo

“Growing’n’throwing up in Brisbane, The Zoo was the pinnacle of venues and that if we could ever play at it would be a dream come true. On our first album launch, we ended up selling it out, getting too excited and ended up spewing on each other. Couldn’t be more stoked to do it all again.”

The Triffid

“The Triffid has always been a special venue to us, as grommets we use to go to parties there when it was just an airplane hanger, to think that we would end up selling it out 3 nights in a row made us want to go back and smoke a bunch of durries out the front with all our friends like the old times. See ya out the front for a durry!”

Fortitude Music Hall

“Our last Brisbane show before the world threw up on itself was at FMH. It was a crazy experience for us to have a hometown show that big literally on the same street where the band started. Feel stoked as fuck to be one of the first bands to kick it off again!”

The tour follows Dune Rats’ latest single ‘Too Tough Terry’, which was released back in November of last year.

Pre-sale tickets start tomorrow (Thursday 18 March) at 10AM AEST with general release available the following day. Head here for more information.

Dune Rats’ DUNIESPALOOZA dates are:

APRIL



Thursday 29 – Black Bear Lodge w/ Sweater Curse

Friday 30 – The Zoo w/ The Cutaways

MAY

Saturday 1 – The Triffid w/ Semantics & Radolescent

Sunday 2 – Fortitude Music Hall w/ Big Twisty + Concrete Surfers