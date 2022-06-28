Dune Rats announce ‘Real Rare Whale’ album launch parties

Dune Rats have announced a series of parties to launch their forthcoming album ‘Real Rare Whale’, where they will perform it in its entirety.

The shows, announced today (June 28), will take place in late July across Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide. The first of the parties will take place in Melbourne on July 29, which is also when ‘Real Rare Whale’ will be released.

Each launch party will feature an art display from ‘Real Rare Whale’ album cover designer Lee McConnell, and a photography exhibition from the band’s long-serving guitar tech, David Herington (also known as ‘Bunny Man’). At their Sydney performances, Dune Rats’ personally-branded beer – the Young Henry’s collaboration Dunies Lager – will also be served on tap.

In a press statement, the band stated they were “very psyched” at the prospect of performing at these unique parties. “We wanted to do something special for these shows in each city that’s outside of the box, and more intimate from the shows we would usually play,” they said. “We’re keen to play the new album from start to finish in celebration, plus a bunch of favourites from over the years.”

In Sydney, the band will turn the inner-west’s White Horse Hotel pub into the ‘Dune Rats Hotel’, performing three sets throughout the day on Saturday July 30. For the band’s Brisbane party (on Sunday July 31), they will appear at the Coorparoo Bowling Club for the ‘Dunies Rock N Bowl’ – which will include an afternoon of lawn bowls as well as the band’s performance.

The trio will also perform all-ages acoustic sets at Brisbane’s Rocking Horse Records and Adelaide’s Clarity Records, where they will also be doing signing sessions. Melbourne will also receive an all-ages signing session from the band at the Soundmerch warehouse in Collingwood.

A full list of dates for the parties are available below. Tickets for the parties will be available from 9am local time on Thursday June 30, via the band’s website.

‘Real Rare Whale’ is Dune Rats’ fourth album, following on from their self-titled 2014 debut, 2017’s ‘The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit’ and 2020’s ‘Hurry Up And Wait’. Three singles have been shared from the album thus far: ‘Up’, ‘What A Memorable Night’ and ‘Melted In Two’. The band also appeared on ‘Bored’, a collaborative single with Ocean Grove that featured on the latter’s 2022 album ‘Up In The Air Forever’.

Dune Rats’ ‘Real Rare Whale’ album launch parties are:

JULY

Friday 29 – Melbourne, Soundmerch (signing only, 4PM, all-ages)

Friday 29 – Melbourne, The Industrique (album performance, 8PM, 18+)

Saturday 30 – Sydney, White Horse Hotel (album performance, 2PM, all-ages)

Saturday 30 – Sydney, White Horse Hotel (album performance, 5PM, 18+)

Saturday 30 – Sydney, White Horse Hotel (album performance, 8PM, 18+)

Sunday 31 – Brisbane, Rocking Horse Records (acoustic performance and signing, 12PM, all-ages)

Sunday 31 – Brisbane, Coorparoo Bowling Club (album performance, 4PM, 18+)

AUGUST

Thursday 4 – Adelaide, Clarity Records (acoustic performance and signing, 4PM, all-ages)

Thursday 4 – Adelaide, Lion Arts Factory (album performance, 8PM, 18+)