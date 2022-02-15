Dune Rats, Beddy Rays, Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers to play all-ages gig in Melbourne

The lineup for this year’s edition of The Push: Live At The Bowl – an outdoor, all-ages gig spawned from a partnership between the Arts Centre Melbourne and local youth music organisation The Push – has been announced, with Dune Rats set to lead the fray.

It’ll be the second show of its kind, after the Arts Centre and The Push teamed up last year for a show led by Skegss, Ruby Fields, The Vovos and Good Sniff. This year’s edition is primed to go down on Sunday April 10, taking place at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl; tickets go on sale at 10am this Thursday (February 17), and will be available from the Arts Centre’s website.

Joining the headliners are Beddy Rays and Teen Jesus And The Jean Teasers, both of whom are currently riding the high of new single releases. The former band released their latest standalone offering, ‘Milk’, earlier this month – NME called it “a blast of energy from the Brisbane rockers”, which is “brought to life by rollicking guitars, thrashing drums and explosive vocals from frontman Jackson Van Issum”.

Advertisement

Teen Jesus, on the other hand, recently dropped the music video for their latest single, ‘Miss Your Birthday’. They’ll play their own show in Melbourne prior to this gig – taking place at the Corner Hotel this Saturday (February 19) – but this will mark their first time playing to fans in the city outdoors.

Dune Rats, for their part, released a new single (‘What A Memorable Night’) last week alongside the news of their upcoming fourth album, ‘Real Rare Whale’. Upon its release, the band said ‘What A Memorable Night’ was written as “a tribute to all the memorable nights that we’ve had with our close mates. The ones that none of us can really remember, but the skewed stories, whether right or wrong, always outlive the memories.”

‘Real Rare Whale’ is set for release on June 24 via the band’s own Ratbag Records imprint, and has been described by them as “hands down the fastest, funnest [sic] and most insane album we’ve ever recorded”.

In announcing Dune Rats as the headliners for 2022’s Live At The Bowl, Kate Duncan – CEO of The Push – said: “After staging an epic sold out show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in 2021, The Push is stoked to be continuing our partnership with Arts Centre Melbourne again this year. Now more than ever we need to be giving all ages audiences the opportunity to experience live music in a safe and accessible way.

“We can’t wait to get back out there with thousands of young people again in April.”

Advertisement

A fourth act will be added to the bill prior to the show kicking off. The Push have set that spot aside for a high school-aged artist local to Victoria, with applications open from today (until 5pm on Monday March 14) on the organisation’s website.