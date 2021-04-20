Dune Rats, Hockey Dad and more to play Crowbar fundraiser

Hockey Dad, Dune Rats, Skegss, Ruby Fields and more will perform at a benefit concert for Sydney venue Crowbar next month.

Save Crowbar will go ahead on May 29 in an effort to raise money for the financially depleted inner west bar.

The Terrys, Megafauna and DZ Deathrays (DJ set) will also perform at the event.

“We’ve known [Crowbar’s owner/operators] Trad and Tyla for over 10 years and what Crowbar has done for local bands and the music scene in Brisbane and Sydney is second to none,” explained Dune Rats’ Danny Beus in a statement.

“In the current climate of the Australian music industry we really need to support the venues that have supported us for so many years and keep them open so we always a stage to play on.”

Tickets are on sale now, with those unable to attend encouraged to donate here. On the night, the order of performances will be determined by the spinning of a chocolate wheel.

In March, Crowbar announced a crowdfunding campaign to keep the venue afloat in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“After 12 months of lockdowns and restrictions, Crowbar needs to call on its community of supporters for help to survive. Live music venues around the country are closing down or just holding on by a thread,” management said at the time.

At time of writing, the crowdfunding campaign had amassed almost $93,000, just shy of the venue’s $100,000 goal.