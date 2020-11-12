Dune Rats introduce fictional friend on ‘Too Tough Terry’

Dune Rats have returned with a new single, ‘Too Tough Terry’, a tribute to a fictional friend of the trio.

It’s the first new music from the band since the release of their third album ‘Hurry Up And Wait’ in January of this year, and it continues in much the same, scrappy skate rock fashion they’re known for.

Dune Rats wrote their latest track “very quickly” in order to make each other laugh about the character that they invented – the band describe Terry as “a pretty highly strung truckee who, whilst meaning well, can’t help but let his anger get the best of him”.

A press release adds that he is something of an amalgamation of the characters they meet on the road – listen to it below.

A special animated music video for the track, done by 23-year old student Reid McCanus for his University honours project, will premiere at 5.30pm AEDT today (November 13). It’s inspired by 90s MTV cartoons.

Dune Rats were announced as part of the This That festival lineup for 2021 next week, alongside Hayden James, Client Liaison, Jack River and San Cisco.

In April, the band released a mini-documentary, Aussie Pub Rock Lives on Forever, capturing their album tour for ‘Hurry Up And Wait’.