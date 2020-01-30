Stream Dune Rats’ new album ‘Hurry Up And Wait’ now

Dune Rats have released their third studio album, entitled ‘Hurry Up And Wait’.

The album follows on from the band’s 2017 LP ‘The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit’, which reached number one on the ARIA charts and sported the singles ‘Bullshit’ and ‘Scott Green.’

Fans have already heard three singles from the album throughout 2019: ‘No Plans,’ ‘Rubber Arm’ and ‘Crazy.’ Listen to ‘Hurry Up And Wait’ below via Spotify:

Advertisement

Earlier in the week, the trio also shared their track ‘Stupid Is As Stupid Does,’ which features American singer K-Flay. Dune Rats have released a video for the song, which you can watch below:

‘Hurry Up And Wait’ was produced by Violent Soho guitarist James Tidswell, and recorded at The Grove studios on the central coast of New South Wales.

Speaking to triple j this week, vocalist/guitarist Danny Beus explained that bringing in an old friend like Tidswell to produce the album was the equal and opposite reaction of trying to work with American songwriters and producers.

“He’s known our band for years, inside and out,” he said. “I think [after] many nights on the beers, he really got the ethos of the band. We’d already written all the songs, we just needed someone in there who, when we were umm-ing and ahh-ing about certain things, give direction. He was on the money with that.”

Advertisement

Last weekend (January 25), Dune Rats kicked off the triple j Hottest 100 with their single ‘No Plans.’ The Hottest 200, revealed on Monday (January 27), saw the band’s other two singles bubble under the main countdown – ‘Rubber Arm’ charted at 163, while ‘Crazy’ came even closer at 103.

To celebrate the release of ‘Hurry Up And Wait’, the band will spend the next week doing in-store signings and release parties at some of their favourite record stores and bars.

This kicks off today (January 31) in Brisbane, where the band will do an in-store appearance at Rocking Horse Records.

They will also undertake a national headlining tour across late February and early March, with support from Ruby Fields, Dear Seattle and TOTTY.

View the in-store and release party dates below:

Dune Rats 2020 Australian tour dates:

Adelaide, Thebarton Theatre (February 29)

Perth, Metro City (March 1)

Brisbane, Fortitude Valley Music Hall (6)

Sydney, Big Top Luna Park (7)

Melbourne, Festival Hall (8)