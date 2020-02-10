Dune Rats score second number-one ARIA album with ‘Hurry Up And Wait’

Dune Rats have scored the number-one album in the country with the release of their third studio album, ‘Hurry Up And Wait’.

Dethroning Billie Eilish’s ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, the Brisbane band are the first Australian act to top the ARIA Albums Chart in 2020.

The band have also topped ARIA’s Australian Artist Albums and Vinyl Albums charts with the release, which was put out by the group’s own Ratbag Records imprint.

It follows on from their 2017 album ‘The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit’, which also debuted at number-one on the Albums Chart upon its release.

Watch the band’s latest video for ‘Stupid Is As Stupid Does’, featuring American musician K.Flay, below:

In a statement on their social media, Dune Rats thanked their fans for the overwhelming support that lead them to topping the charts twice as an independent Australian band.

“Fucking STOKED our album has landed at #1 in the country again!!” wrote the band. “We want to thank everyone who has supported our band, this one’s going straight to the pool room! We owe you all a frosty beer!!!!!!”

The band are set to tour ‘Hurry Up And Wait’ from the end of the month onwards, with every show on the run sold out except for Perth.