Dune Rats to premiere mini-documentary ‘Aussie Pub Rock Lives On Forever’ tonight

Dune Rats have announced they’ll be premiering a new mini-documentary, characteristically titled Aussie Pub Rock Lives on Forever, tonight (April 24).

The documentary will screen from 5PM AEST via the band’s YouTube channel, where they’ll be chatting with fans from 4:30PM.

The Brisbane surf-punks released their third studio album ‘Hurry Up and Wait’ back in January, anchored by singles like ‘No Plans’, ‘Rubber Arm’, and ‘Stupid Is As Stupid Does’, the latter featuring American singer K.Flay. It earned them their second number-one album on the ARIA charts, following 2017’s ‘The Kids Will Know It’s Bullshit’.

The documentary’s title is a reference to the album’s final track, ‘Mountains Come and Go But Aussie Pub Rock Lives On (Forever)’.

The new mini-documentary captures Dune Rats’ recent ‘Hurry Up and Wait’ album launch tour, which saw them play a string of shows across the country throughout February and March, joined by tourmates TOTTY, Dear Seattle and Ruby Fields.

Earlier this month, the band released a music video for album track ‘Bad Habits’, which featured video snippets of the band performing the song while while on that tour.

Head to Dune Rats’ YouTube channel here to watch the documentary, or stream it below from 5PM.

