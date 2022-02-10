Dune Rats release single ‘What A Memorable Night’, announce fourth album

Dune Rats are geared up to release their fourth studio album, ‘Real Rare Whale’, marking the announcement with a new single, ‘What A Memorable Night’.

On the origins of ‘What A Memorable Night’, the band said in a press release: “We wrote this song as a tribute to all the memorable nights that we’ve had with our close mates. The ones that none of us can really remember, but the skewed stories, whether right or wrong, always outlive the memories.”

In its accompanying music video, Dune Rats took the opportunity to have a party. “We shot the drinking part of the video on BC’s [drummer BC Michaels] birthday – the most memorable night of the year!” Dune Rats said, “Then filmed the performance clip with a crew of legends from Hype Republic, who we met filming a movie called Six Festivals which we’re super psyched about.”

Advertisement

Check out the video below:

‘What A Memorable Night’ is the second taste of the band’s upcoming fourth studio album, ‘Real Rare Whale’, set for release on June 24. The first taste was single ‘UP’, released back in November 2021. Find the full track list below.

‘Real Rare Whale’ will mark the follow-up to 2020’s ‘Hurry Up And Wait’, which, upon its release, saw Dune Rats achieve their second number-one ARIA album. The album’s single ‘Too Tough Terry’ also made it to #85 on triple j’s Hottest 100 2020.

The band said ‘Real Rare Whale’ is “hands down the fastest, funnest [sic] and most insane album we’ve ever recorded”.

Advertisement

“It’s an album that expresses the love of music and writing songs,” they continued, “Songs that will be epic to play live to thousands of sweaty bodies having a great time.”

Dune Rats’ ‘Real Rare Whale’ track list is:

1. ‘LTD’

2. ‘Dumb TV’

3. ‘UP’

4. ‘Pamela Aniston’

5. ‘What A Memorable Night’

6. ‘Skate Or Don’t’

7. ‘Space Cadet’

8. ‘Melted Into Two’

9. ‘Drink All Day’

10. ‘If This Is The End’