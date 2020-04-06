Duran Duran’s John Taylor reveals coronavirus battle: “We can beat this thing”

Duran Duran’s bassist John Taylor has said he’s in recovery after testing positive for coronavirus.

The musician told fans in a Facebook post overnight that he had contracted the virus some three weeks ago, and is now recovering at home.

He wrote on the band’s official Facebook page: “DEAR FRIENDS OF MINE after giving some thought to this, I have decided to share with you that I tested positive with the Corona Virus almost three weeks ago.

“Perhaps I am a particularly robust 59 year old – I like to think I am – or was blessed with getting only a mild case of Covid 19 – but after a week or so of what I would describe as a ‘Turbo-charged Flu’, I came out of it feeling okay- although I must admit I didn’t mind the quarantine as it gave me the chance to really recover.”

He continued: “I am speaking out in answer to the enormous amount of fear being generated by the pandemic, some of it entirely justified, and my heart goes out to everyone who has had to deal with real loss and pain. But I want to let you know that it isn’t always a killer, and we can and will beat this thing.”

This comes after the ‘Rio’ band began working on their 15th album last year, initially eyeing up a release in Spring 2020. It remains to be seen whether the coronavirus crisis will postpone the planned release date.

They are also currently scheduled to play a huge show at BST Hyde Park in July, one of the few festivals which is yet to announce its postponement or cancellation as a result of coronavirus.