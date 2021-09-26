Duran Duran say Blur’s Graham Coxon “fitted into the band like a glove”

Duran Duran have discussed working with Blur‘s Graham Coxon on their new album, saying he “fitted into the band like a glove.”

The band are set to release ‘Future Past’ on October 22, which sees Coxon working with the band alongside the likes of long-time David Bowie pianist Mike Garson and guest vocalist Lykke Li.

Speaking to the Evening Standard about working with the Blur guitarist, Duran Duran keyboardist Nick Rhodes said it felt “like he’d been there forever.”

Advertisement “We’re super excited about releasing the album. It’s been a while in the making, but it was fabulous working with Graham Coxon,” he added. “I think he is one of the most creative British guitarists of his generation – and he fit like a glove.