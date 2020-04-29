DVNA shares new music video for ‘Half Past Sober’

Earlier this month, Gold Coast producer and singer/songwriter DVNA released her latest single, ‘Half Past Sober’.

Today (April 29), she shares a brand-new music video for the song, which you can watch below:

‘Half Past Sober’ is based upon a true story about heartache and betrayal. As such, DVNA (pronounced Da-na) explained she wanted the emotive clip to be “real and super raw”.

“We shot on a combination of film and camcorder to establish the narrative in the purest, most personal form and kept the wardrobe very minimal,” she said in a press statement.

Certain parts of the visual were filmed at an electrical powerline field in Melbourne, which brought its own set of logistical challenges. “My manager — bless his soul — drove us out to the electrical field in his little Mazda2,” said DVNA.

“But the road to get there was FULL of water-filled potholes and slimy mud with no way of getting around it. We had to drive through it all and the poor car was beaten, battered and bruised.”

After premiering on triple j‘s ‘Home and Hosed’ program in early April, ‘Half Past Sober’ proceeded to acquire slots on Spotify’s ‘New Music Friday’ and Apple Music’s ‘Rising R&B’ playlists, amassing over 20,000 global streams.

The song trails DVNA’s latest release, ‘Sushi In Tokyo’, which was released in August 2019. So far, DVNA has released four tracks, which have since racked up over 3million Spotify streams. Her debut single ‘Girl On The Move’ was nominated for Song Of The Year at the Gold Coast Music Awards.