Dvsn share new single with Mac Miller and Ty Dolla $ign, ‘I Believed It’

R&B duo Dvsn have released a new single ‘I Believed It’, which features Ty Dolla $ign and a posthumous verse by Mac Miller.

The song was released via OVO Sound earlier today (July 1). It follows the duo’s January release of ‘Amusing Her Feelings’, a deluxe edition of their 2020 album ‘A Muse In Her Feelings’ that arrived with four new songs.

‘I Believed It’ features a looped sample in the vein of J Dilla, as the three artists reminisce on a relationship that fell apart on broken promises. “I know you think my shit is poison, but it’s no ricin / ‘Cause this here, I put my whole life in, babe /Give the right incentive and I might behave / Otherwise, it’s see you later right this way /It’s why I’m not the type to stay no more,” Miller raps.

Listen to ‘I Believed It’ below.

Dvsn announced the song’s release with an old video of them all in the studio together. Watch the clip, which prominently features Miller, below:

I believed it! 06.30.21 ➗💲🔮

9 pm PST pic.twitter.com/88mvdchEYt — dvsn ÷ (@dvsn) June 30, 2021

On social media, Dvsn also teased a possible full-length “joint project” with Ty Dolla $ign on the way. “Sooner than you think”, they wrote on Instagram.

‘Amusing Her Feelings’ featured a new collaboration with R&B singer Miguel, alongside a cover of Kings of Leon’s ‘Use Somebody’.

Reviewing ‘A Muse In Her Feelings’ upon its release in 2020, NME wrote that the album does not succumb “to the soppy side of R&B” and instead, it “taps into a noughties-inspired sound with a modern twist”.

Made up of duo producer Nineteen85 and singer Daniel Daley, Dvsn formed in 2015 and signed with OVO Sound – the Drake-owned record label – the year after. Prior to ‘A Muse In Her Feelings’, the duo released 2016’s ‘Sept. 5th’ and 2018’s ‘Morning After’.

In January, the music world remembered Mac Miller on what would have been the rapper’s 29th birthday. Miller died on September 7, 2018 at the age of 26. The official cause of death was found to be “mixed drug toxicity”, with fentanyl, cocaine and alcohol found in his system at the time of his death. Last month, a trial date was set for the men accused of selling Miller the drugs that killed him.