Dylan Alcott’s Ability Fest set to return to Melbourne this November

Ability Fest, the brainchild of celebrated athlete Dylan Alcott, is set to make its return to Melbourne at the end of this year.

The festival, organised in conjunction with Untitled Group and notable for providing a surplus of accessible facilities for those living with disabilities, will take place on Saturday November 27.

While still taking place in Melbourne, event organisers have signalled that the event will be moving from its traditional home of the Coburg Velodrome to the new location of Alexandra Gardens.

The lineup for this year’s event is yet to be revealed, but set to be shared this Thursday (August 5). View the festival’s announcement below.

Typical iterations of Ability Fest include various additional accessibility features such as elevated platforms, pathways, sensory quiet zones, companion ticketing, AUSLAN interpreters for every act, ramps, a plethora of volunteers and accessible toilets.

On Instagram, Alcott shared his excitement for the event’s return, writing: “[It’s] been such a tough time for the music industry – we want to try do our little bit to bring it back – and raise funds to help young Aussies with disability in the process.”

Last year’s Ability Fest was set to go ahead in early April 2020, but was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. What So Not, SAFIA, Seth Sentry and the now-defunct The Preatures were all set to perform.

Funds from ticket sales to the event will go directly to the Dylan Alcott Foundation, according to the festival’s website. In 2018 and 2019, the event raised just under $500,000 for the foundation.