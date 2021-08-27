Dylan J and Ruel team up for smoky new single ‘Notice Me’

Melbourne-based rapper and singer-songwriter Dylan J (formerly known as Dylan Joel) has teamed up with Ruel for a slow-burning new duet titled ‘Notice Me’.

The track offers a notably pared-back sound for J, whose earlier works were marked by sharp, luminous pop beats and energetic vocal performances. ‘Notice Me’ feels more in line with Ruel’s catalogue, carried by a silky bass guitar line and lowkey percussion, the two singers trading verses lacquered with the same nostalgic, summery vibe.

‘Notice Me’ arrives alongside a film clip written by J and Ruel themselves, and directed by Emma Zoller. J explained in a press release that he and Ruel conceptualised it while the pair were en route to the Sydney date of last year’s FOMO festival.

“Kevin Abstract reached out to Ruel to link up at the festival and I was just tagging along, also helping Ruel get his hours up on his L’s,” J said.

Take a look at the video for ‘Notice Me’ below:

On the track itself – which was produced by Lizzo and Leon Bridges collaborator Tele Fresco – J said: “Ruel and I have been friends for six years and we always talked about making a song together, so it’s definitely time we released one.”

Ruel added that ‘Notice Me’ was written during a period J spent living with him and his family in the late 2010s. “We went into my little makeshift studio (which only really had a laptop and speakers),” he said, “then tried to make something we both related to.”

‘Notice Me’ comes as J’s first piece of new material for 2021, following the single ‘Snow’ last February and a seven-track acoustic EP, ‘Bad At Love’, last September.

Ruel is currently hard at work on his as-yet-untitled debut album, teasing at the start of this month that it will feature a collaboration with Cub Sport.