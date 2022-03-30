Dyson reveal their new air-purifying headphones

Dyson has launched a new pair of noise-cancelling headphones that come with an air-purifying mouth visor.

The research and technology company, who are best known for their line of vacuum cleaners, are now entering the market of wearable technology with their ‘Dyson Zone’ headphones.

The over-ear Bluetooth headphones are also connected from ear-to-ear with a mask-like contraption, which provides the user with purified air to the mouth and nose.

Advertisement

The purified air is produced through compressors in each earcup, which “draw air through the dual-layer filters and project two streams of purified air to the wearer’s nose and mouth, channelled through the non-contact visor”.

Dyson say that the ‘Dyson Zone’ headphones, which are “the result of over a decade of air quality research and development”, will “simultaneously tackle the urban issues of air quality and noise pollution”.

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go,” chief engineer Jake Dyson said in a statement. “In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport.

“The ‘Dyson Zone’ purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturised air pumps.

Advertisement

“After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.”

The ‘Dyson Zone’ air-purifying headphones will be available online and in-store at Dyson Demo Stores in the autumn. You can find out more information about the headphones by heading here.

Back in April 2021, will.i.am partnered with the tech conglomerate Honeywell to launch a Bluetooth-capable face mask.