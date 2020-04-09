Dyspora announces long awaited debut EP ‘Australien’

Adelaide-based hip hop artist Dyspora has announced his debut EP, ‘AUSTRALIEN’, to be released on April 17.

In a press statement today (April 9), Dyspora described the new track as being about “wanting to belong but still feeling alienated”, as a South Sudanese man who endured refugee camps before resettling in Adelaide.

A self-made “sonic activist”, Dyspora, aka Gabriel Erjok Majer Akon, uses the new EP to make a statement on what it’s like to be a minority in Australia today.

“I became a man in a land that isn’t my own – but I’ve learned to embrace that,” Dyspora said.

“There’s a generation of, I call them, ‘Australiens’. They are the ones that want to be Australian, but they get treated like aliens, so they’re somehow on the fringes.

“They are the biggest potential this country could ever have… All the nation has to do is invest in them. And the investment is so tiny. The investment is literally just accepting them.”

‘AUSTRALIEN’ will be released under Dyspora’s own label Playback 808, an independent service that focuses on African youth in Adelaide’s music scene, and in partnership with the music label Music In Exile, a not-for-profit aimed at platforming refugee and migrant artists.

“I fight for the refugee’s identity. I will stand with the people who need my voice,” Dyspora said. “Having been a refugee previously, I know just how hard that is and what that journey is like.”

‘AUSTRALIEN’ is available from April 17 via Music in Exile and Playback 808.