DZ Deathrays announce east coast tour dates

DZ Deathrays will hit the road this month, booking in a handful of shows along the east coast as part of their ‘All Or Nothing’ tour.

The performances are restricted to fans aged 18+ and will be the band’s first live shows in almost a year.

The trio will commence their tour in Melbourne on February 18. After two more Victorian shows, they will head north for gigs in Queensland and Byron Bay. Tickets are on sale now with full details listed below.

On their social media, the band have teased that more shows will be announced in due course.

DZ Deathrays’ tour takes its name from their latest single, which hit streaming services last month. ‘All Or Nothing’ will appear on the group’s fifth studio album, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’.

The sequel to 2019’s ‘Positive Rising: Part 1’ is out July 9. Alongside ‘All Or Nothing’, it will feature DZ Deathrays’ sole original single for 2020, ‘Fired Up’.

DZ Deathrays put out two covers last year, turning in a rendition of The Choirboys’ Australian classic, ‘Run To Paradise’ before offering up their take on ‘F U’ by WAAX.

DZ Deathrays’ ‘All Or Nothing’ tour dates are:

February

Thursday 18 — Melbourne, The Night Cat

Saturday 20 — Melbourne, The Espy

Sunday 21 — Geelong, Barwon Club

Friday 26 — Brisbane, Felons Barrel Hall

Saturday 27 — Byron Bay, The Northern

Sunday 28 — Gold Coast, Miami Marketta