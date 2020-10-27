DZ Deathrays announce fifth album, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’

DZ Deathrays have announced the release date of their forthcoming fifth studio album, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’.

‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ will be released on July 9, 2021 through I Oh You as the follow-up to their 2019 record ‘Positive Rising: Part 1’. To celebrate the announcement, the band have released the lead single, ‘Fired Up’, along with an animated music video.

Watch the clip below:

The sound of ‘Fired Up’ varied multiple times over the course of its life. According to drummer Simon Ridley, “basically at some point [vocalist Shane Parsons] just turned ‘Fired Up’ into a big, stadium-rocking, Bruce Springsteen-style anthem and I guess that’s when we knew what we were dealing with.”

DZ Deathrays have been teasing the announcement of ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ for some time now, having opened a textline promoting the record just last week.

The band have said the forthcoming album comes with a moodier tone than it’s predecessor. Speaking about the title track, Parsons said ‘Positive Rising’ was the final song on the tracklist for a reason.

“The track comes from thoughts of an undercurrent of positivity throughout this world making its way to the surface. Starting small and developing into something that could potentially change lives for the better.”

The tracklist for ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’ is:

1. ‘Skeleton Key’

2. ‘Fear The Anchor (feat. Ecca Vandal)’

3. ‘All Or Nothing’

4. ‘Kerosene’

5. ‘Fired Up’

6. ‘Riff City’

7. ‘Make Yourself Mad’

8. ‘Golden Retriever’

9. ‘Swept Up’

10. ‘Run The Red’

11. ‘Positive Rising’