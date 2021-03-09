DZ Deathrays announce grant to assist regional guitarists

DZ Deathrays have announced a new grant in assistance with Fender and the Artist Studio that will see the fuzz-rock trio lend a hand to burgeoning guitarists from regional Australia.

Three recipients of the band’s Positive Rising grant will receive a Fender Squier guitar and Fender amp, along with one year’s worth of fortnightly online guitar classes.

Recipients will also score the band’s latest album, 2019’s ‘Positive Rising: Part 1’, and its forthcoming follow-up, ‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, on vinyl, plus a limited-edition pack of DZ Deathrays guitar picks. Entries for the grant are open now via the band’s website, and will close at 11PM AEDT on March 31.

The band’s Shane Parsons and Simon Ridley, who both grew up in Bundaberg in South East Queensland, said in a statement they were inspired to connect regional musicians to quality instruments and instructions.

“One of the biggest hurdles starting out in music for me as a teenager was just being able to afford quality equipment that was not only actually enjoyable to play but also capable of being used for a gig, or even just an amp loud enough for playing with a full band,” explained guitarist Ridley.

“Growing up in a regional town, the quality and range of instruments available at the time was really limited. To be able to help people overcome that initial barrier and give someone the ability to jump straight into it is something I’m very grateful to be a part of.”

‘Positive Rising: Part 2’, the fifth album from the trio, is set to arrive on July 9 via I Oh You. The album was announced back in October of last year alongside lead single ‘Fired Up’. Since then, they’ve shared another single – ‘All or Nothing’ – and released a split with fellow Brisbane act WAAX, with each band covering one of the other’s songs.

The band will wrap up their current ‘All or Nothing’ tour dates this week with shows in Melbourne and Geelong – head here for details.